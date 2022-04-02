Hertz Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,017.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $462,745.84 and approximately $42,017.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.95 or 0.07504421 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.87 or 0.99960244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046517 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.