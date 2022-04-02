Hiblocks Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $226,672.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.47 or 0.07510227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.52 or 1.00115291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046133 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

