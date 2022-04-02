Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $128.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

