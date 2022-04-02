Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

