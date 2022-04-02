Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

IT opened at $299.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.28 and a 200-day moving average of $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.