Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,376 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HUBS opened at $490.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.01 and a 200-day moving average of $626.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

