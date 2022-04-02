Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,114 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,228,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,192.54 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

