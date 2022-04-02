Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 6,379 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

