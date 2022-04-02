Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,863 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Simmons First National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.