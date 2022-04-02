Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.