Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

