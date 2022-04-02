Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

