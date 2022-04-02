Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 810,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

