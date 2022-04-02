Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

