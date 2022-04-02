HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $821.45

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.45 ($10.76) and traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.23). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.13), with a volume of 825,571 shares trading hands.

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.51) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.58).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 821.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

