Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after acquiring an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

