HOPR Price Tops $0.17 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $809,681.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.05 or 0.07512901 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.59 or 0.99915495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046174 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.