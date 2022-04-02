Horizon Protocol Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $177,628.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.