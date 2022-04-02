Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.
Hoshizaki Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.