Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 191.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK opened at $23.14 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

