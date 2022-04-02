Howdoo Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.