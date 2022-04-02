HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.12. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,522,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

