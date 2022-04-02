HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.12. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,522,047 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.
HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.