HYCON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60,803.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. HYCON has a market cap of $580,497.40 and $60,803.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

