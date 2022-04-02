Hydra Price Tops $8.90 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00019076 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $76.56 million and $1.11 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,190,336 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

