ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.67 or 0.07507199 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.82 or 1.00385270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045386 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.