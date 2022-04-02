ICHI Trading Up 15.8% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.88 or 0.00155402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $325.90 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,889 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

