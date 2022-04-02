ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.48. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

