Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Cap Tops $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.