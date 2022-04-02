IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDXX stock traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $553.44. 430,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,136. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.