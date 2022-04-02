IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.62

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.62 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 65.11 ($0.85). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 397,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a market cap of £70.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.62.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

