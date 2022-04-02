Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

