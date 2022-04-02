iMe Lab (LIME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.00 or 0.07496597 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.03 or 1.00128730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046573 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.