Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.84. Immutep shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 37,148 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Immutep alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Immutep by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immutep by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Immutep by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.