IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 83,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 133,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

