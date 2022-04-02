Impossible Finance (IF) One Day Volume Hits $23,355.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $23,355.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

