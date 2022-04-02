Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $4,476.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.03 or 1.00308632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.