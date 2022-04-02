Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.17. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,302 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.49) to €16.10 ($17.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.