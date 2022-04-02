Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.
Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)
