Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$20.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.93, with a volume of 248,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

