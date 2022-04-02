Innovative Industrial Properties’ (IIPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 1,420,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,370. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

