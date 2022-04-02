Innovative Industrial Properties’ (IIPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 1,420,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,370. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.63.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
