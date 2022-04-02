Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Up 3.2%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 12,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 5,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.