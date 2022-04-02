Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.59 million to $74.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $353.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspirato.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

In related news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

