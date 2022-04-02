inSure 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, inSure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One inSure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

