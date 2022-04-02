inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $169.89 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

