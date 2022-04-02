Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Critical Analysis

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 11.09 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

