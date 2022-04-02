Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.29% of Interface worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TILE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

