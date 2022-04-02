Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Interfor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

