International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.01 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $805.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.