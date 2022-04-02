Internxt Reaches Market Cap of $15.29 Million (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for $13.66 or 0.00029752 BTC on major exchanges. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $414,856.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internxt has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

