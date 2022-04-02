Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 882,704 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

